EU's von der Leyen: More than 50% of EU adult population has received one vaccine dose

Remarks by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen


  • More than 100 million Europeans have been fully vaccinated
That may be about right given how ~42% and ~46% of the French and German population in total have already received one dose of the vaccine as of earlier this week.

The vaccine rollout in the region has certainly gathered pace in recent weeks and has helped to turn the virus situation around just in time for the summer reopening perhaps.

The threat of variants still remains though and that is a risk to watch out for.
