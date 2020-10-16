EU's von der Leyen: Our team will go to London next week to 'intensify' negotiations

EU president, von der Leyen, offers her response to Boris Johnson

The EU continues to work for a deal, but not at any price. As planned, our negotiation team will go to London next week to intensify these negotiations.

Well, it seems like this is all turning out to be another round of Brexit posturing.





Johnson chose his words carefully as he said that the UK will aim for a no-deal "unless there are any changes" and also said "if there's a fundamental change, we're willing to listen".





Now, von der Leyen is doing the same as she says that the EU will "intensify these negotiations" - something the UK was supposedly 'disappointed' with yesterday.





So, is a Brexit deal dead? No. Are we getting closer to a deal? No. The only difference is that Boris Johnson could actually be dead serious about a no-deal outcome but once again, only time will be the true decider of that. 10 weeks to go. Tick tock, tick tock.







