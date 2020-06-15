EU's von der Leyen: Ready to intensify talks with UK, inject fresh momentum into negotiations

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is upbeat ahead of talks with UK prime minister Boris Johnson later today





Preparing for videoconference with @BorisJohnson at 14.30, together with @EP_President and @eucopresident. The EU is ready to intensify the talks, we are available 24/7. Let's inject fresh momentum into the negotiations.

As she mentioned, the meeting will also involve European Parliament president, David Sassoli, and European Council president, Charles Michel.





If anything, I would argue that high-level talks such as these are mainly just for political appeasement and "for show". They will likely voice out that they have the urgency and commitment to move things forward but the same was said since four years ago.













A tweet by von der Leyen herself: