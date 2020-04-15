EU's von der Leyen says recommends gradual approach in lifting containment measures

European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, tweets out a message





The restrictive measures taken by Member States have been crucial in reducing the number of new infections. This has helped our health systems to cope but these measures come at a huge price..



This roadmap is not a signal that containment measures can be lifted as of now but intends to provide a frame for Member State decisions. In general, we recommend a gradual approach and every action should be continuously monitored..



Our recommendations focus on three main pre-conditions:



1. Significant decrease in the spread of the #coronavirus

2. Sufficient health system capacity

3. Adequate surveillance and monitoring capacity

ForexLive In other words, each country in the region should be making their own decisions - within reason of course - on how to deal with moving on from lockdown measures as the virus trajectory seems to be getting better in general.





But as for the opening up of borders, I would not expect any changes to that any time soon.





