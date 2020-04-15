EU's von der Leyen says recommends gradual approach in lifting containment measures
European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, tweets out a messageThe tweet thread reads:
The restrictive measures taken by Member States have been crucial in reducing the number of new infections. This has helped our health systems to cope but these measures come at a huge price..
This roadmap is not a signal that containment measures can be lifted as of now but intends to provide a frame for Member State decisions. In general, we recommend a gradual approach and every action should be continuously monitored..
Our recommendations focus on three main pre-conditions:
1. Significant decrease in the spread of the #coronavirus
2. Sufficient health system capacity
3. Adequate surveillance and monitoring capacity
In other words, each country in the region should be making their own decisions - within reason of course - on how to deal with moving on from lockdown measures as the virus trajectory seems to be getting better in general.
But as for the opening up of borders, I would not expect any changes to that any time soon.