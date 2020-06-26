EU's von der Leyen: We need a stimulus agreement before the summer holidays
Well, don't hold your breathEuropean Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, is voicing some urgency to get a recovery fund in place before the summer break, calling for all countries to support the current proposal that was put out at the end of last month.
EU leaders will be meeting next month on 17-18 July to discuss the matter. But don't hold your breath if you're expecting things to run smoothly over the next few weeks.