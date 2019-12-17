EU's Weyand: We must accept that Brexit transition period ends in 2020

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Weyand comments on the possibility of the UK officially ruling out a longer transition period beyond the end of next year

If Boris Johnson really does amend his Brexit bill as such, I think any optimism in the pound after the election may just disappear entirely.

Sure, markets may not rush to price in a no-deal Brexit risk but there is not a lot of upside either if he continues to keep the threat of leaving the EU without a trade deal as his number one play card in future trade negotiations.
