EU's Weyand: We must accept that Brexit transition period ends in 2020

Weyand comments on the possibility of the UK officially ruling out a longer transition period beyond the end of next year







Sure, markets may not rush to price in a no-deal Brexit risk but there is not a lot of upside either if he continues to keep the threat of leaving the EU without a trade deal as his number one play card in future trade negotiations.

If Boris Johnson really does amend his Brexit bill as such, I think any optimism in the pound after the election may just disappear entirely.