Euurozone January industrial production +0.8% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 March 2021

  • Prior -1.6%; revised to -0.1%
  • Industrial production WDA +0.1% vs -1.9% y/y expected
  • Prior -0.8%; revised to -0.2%
Euro area industrial output was much stronger than estimated to start the year, with a positive revision to boost in December as well. The higher output was across all categories with durable consumer goods seen contributing the most, rising 0.8% on the month.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

That said, overall industrial production is still working its way back to pre-virus levels but at least the tighter restrictions aren't having much negative impact for now.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose