Euurozone January industrial production +0.8% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 March 2021

Prior -1.6%; revised to -0.1%

Industrial production WDA +0.1% vs -1.9% y/y expected

Prior -0.8%; revised to -0.2%





That said, overall industrial production is still working its way back to pre-virus levels but at least the tighter restrictions aren't having much negative impact for now.









Euro area industrial output was much stronger than estimated to start the year, with a positive revision to boost in December as well. The higher output was across all categories with durable consumer goods seen contributing the most, rising 0.8% on the month.