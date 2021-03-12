Euurozone January industrial production +0.8% vs +0.5% m/m expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 March 2021
Euro area industrial output was much stronger than estimated to start the year, with a positive revision to boost in December as well. The higher output was across all categories with durable consumer goods seen contributing the most, rising 0.8% on the month.
- Prior -1.6%; revised to -0.1%
- Industrial production WDA +0.1% vs -1.9% y/y expected
- Prior -0.8%; revised to -0.2%
That said, overall industrial production is still working its way back to pre-virus levels but at least the tighter restrictions aren't having much negative impact for now.