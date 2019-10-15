Even if a Brexit deal is agreed today, Brexit will need to be delayed until year-end

Germany warns that Johnson won't be able meet Oct 31 deadline

Optimism is growing about a Brexit deal but even if the broad strokes are agreed today, it will take months to work out the details and text, according to a fresh report in The Times.



The prime minister has been told, though, that ironing out the details of his complicated Northern Ireland plan would take "some two more months". It sets up a scenario in which he would have to abandon his promise to take Britain out of the EU "do or die" on Hallowe'en and agree an extension to Article 50.

For the market, I don't think the timeline matters much. Naturally, critics will try to score points on Johnson for breaking the Oct 31 promise but so long as the deal remains on track to be completed, it's pound-positive.





