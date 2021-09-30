Evergrande has made 10% repayment for its wealth management products due this month

A statement by Evergrande

The funds are said to have been transferred to investors' accounts. For some context, this isn't a 'missed payment' per se as previous documents a couple of weeks back detailed that Evergrande is to pay 10% of the sum for its wealth management products after maturity and then 10% every three months after.





So, essentially they have fulfilled the first part of the supposed payment plan (10% is not a very high bar to be honest). The full statement can be found here



