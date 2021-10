Evergrande had an $83.5m (USD) payment due on September 23. It had a 30 day period of grace, which the firm pretty much used up, making payment yesterday, 21 October 2021.

Reports Evergrande has paid $83.5m bond interest payment This has supported risk FX since the news broke:

Next on the radar from Evergrande is a USD45m payment due on Friday next week, 29 October. This, too, was due late September with a 30-day grace period. Stay tuned.