Evergrande makes bond payment but be mindful that there are other names in a tough spot too

Other China developers are also facing a risky situation





Evergrande may have averted a formal default (for now) but it isn't the only name that is under pressure in the Chinese property sector.





The market may be focused on the next key deadline for Evergrande, that being 29 October (which relates to the non-payment on 29 September) but there are also other developers who have missed or are set to miss out on their offshore bond payments.





Here is a neat list compiled by Reuters:



