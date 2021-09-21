Evergrande missed payments due Monday two at least two banks
The biggest payments come on a ThursdayEvergrande, the embattled China developer, missed payments due Monday at at least two banks. The biggest interest payments come on Thursday where they are required to pay US$83 million, but expectations are that they would miss that payment. There is a another payment due on September 7 which will also be eyed.
The US stocks have dipped marginally on the news with the Dow industrial average up 228 points. The S&P is up about 30 points and the NASDAQ index is up 110 points.