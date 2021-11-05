Evergrande reportedly sold off private jets to bring in much needed cash

Wall St Journal reports





The sale raked in more than $50 million as Evergrande sold off two of its private jets (Gulfstream jets), in order to raise cash to avert a default on its US dollar debt. It is reported that the sales were closed in October, the same month that the firm made two overdue bond-coupon payments shortly before their 30-day grace period.





It is said that Evergrande is also seeking a buyer for another one of its aircraft (Airbus ACJ330), for which the firm paid more than $220 million for a few years ago.





Seems like it is a case of anything and everything will do for Evergrande, just to sell and make sure that it can keep up with its debt obligations.