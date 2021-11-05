Evergrande reportedly sold off private jets to bring in much needed cash

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Wall St Journal reports

Evergrande
The sale raked in more than $50 million as Evergrande sold off two of its private jets (Gulfstream jets), in order to raise cash to avert a default on its US dollar debt. It is reported that the sales were closed in October, the same month that the firm made two overdue bond-coupon payments shortly before their 30-day grace period.

It is said that Evergrande is also seeking a buyer for another one of its aircraft (Airbus ACJ330), for which the firm paid more than $220 million for a few years ago.

Seems like it is a case of anything and everything will do for Evergrande, just to sell and make sure that it can keep up with its debt obligations.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose