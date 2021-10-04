Evergrande share trading has been suspended in Hong Kong

I posted earlier on a USD payment due today. 

Newswires now out with the info that the shares have been suspended from trading in HK. 

That payment due today, Bloomberg report that:
  • dollar note with an official due date of Oct. 3 
  • issued at an initial amount of $260 million
  • by an entity called Jumbo Fortune Enterprises is guaranteed by Evergrande. 
  • As the maturity was a Sunday, the effective due date is Monday.
  • five business days would be allowed if failure to pay is down to administrative and technical error
--
In the past 2 weeks two coupon payments were due in USD. There has been no sign these have been paid although there is a 30-day 'grace' period for these two payments. 


