Evergrande USD payment due today, has a 5-day period for dealing with (cough) administrative issues
The previous two USD payments, coupon payments due from China Evergrande, have 30 day grace periods in which to make payment before a default is registered.
Today's USD bond payment has no such allowance, just a 5 day leeway for any administrative issues that may arise. Which, perhaps they will?
Media reports (Bloomberg) are that this due payment will be made.
