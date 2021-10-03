Evergrande USD payment due today, has a 5-day period for dealing with (cough) administrative issues

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The previous two USD payments, coupon payments due from China Evergrande, have 30 day grace periods in which to make payment before a default is registered. 

Today's USD bond payment has no such allowance, just a 5 day leeway for any administrative issues that may arise. Which, perhaps they will?
Media reports (Bloomberg) are that this due payment will be made. 

Earlier on EV:

