Stock market indexes in Hong Kong and Singapore are being battered lower.

Property sector equities a large component. The Hang Seng (HK) property index is at its lowest since 2016, down more than 5% on the day.





Evergrande shares trading in HK are down more than 10% ... more than 11% .





As I have mentioned a few times already today, markets in China are closed for a holiday.