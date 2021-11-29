Everyone is a virologist today but the economic calendar keeps on turning

Big day in markets, data probably not a factor





The mood today is optimism with about half of the declines from Friday retraced in virtually every market.





There's plenty to digest on the omicron front and there is a long list of things to be worried or optimistic about. I wonder though, are market participants leaning towards optimism because the alternative is too depressing to contemplate? I sympathize and I'm happy to go along with the collective psychosis but we'll ultimate go where the virus data takes us.





Economic data? That's not going to be a factor today with second tier numbers on the agenda. At the bottom of the hour that starts with Canadian PPI and current account data.





The US numbers roll out at 10 am ET (1500 GMT) with pending home sales followed by the Dallas Fed a half hour later.





The latter half of the day is about central banks with the BOC's Macklem at 1400 GMT delivering opening comments at a symposium on indigenous economies. I wouldn't expect anything market moving there. His deptuy Schembri is on a panel shortly afterwards.





The Fed side kicks off with Williams at 1500 GMT and that could be key with the taper in focus. Powell also speaks 5 minutes later but it's a pre-recorded video at the same event and I highly doubt it will touch on monetary policy.



