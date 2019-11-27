Everyone is awaiting the UK election poll due at 2200GMT

I posted a heads up this yesterday here: GBP traders - heads up for much-watched UK election poll due Wednesday

Interest in it is widespread. It should set the tone for GBP in the subsequent 2 minutes or so :-D





Via BNZ:

Johnson's senior advisor Dominic Cummings warning of the "very real possibility" of a hung Parliament.

Watch your screens at 11am NZ time, when YouGov releases its MRP poll of the UK general election.

This is a poll using a large sample and some fancy stratification that gives it an edge over other polls. The equivalent poll in 2017 correctly predicted that Theresa May would lose her majority when other surveys showed her well ahead. Speculation is that the poll will show a Tory majority.





