Existing home sales for the month of January 5.46M vs 5.44M estimate

Existing home sales for the month of January 2020

supply of homes 3.1 months versus 3.0 months last month



median price $266.3K versus $274.5K



average selling price $302.7K versus $311K



Existing home sales represent over 90% of the US housing market. Looking at the chart the levels of sales remain near high levels. A potential negative this month was the decline in the median and average selling price. But overall the month supply of homes is still very low at 3.1 months.





Existing home sales for the month of January came in a touch higher than expectations of 5.46M annualized versus 5.44M estimate