Existing home sales for the month of January 5.46M vs 5.44M estimate
- supply of homes 3.1 months versus 3.0 months last month
- median price $266.3K versus $274.5K
- average selling price $302.7K versus $311K
Existing home sales represent over 90% of the US housing market. Looking at the chart the levels of sales remain near high levels. A potential negative this month was the decline in the median and average selling price. But overall the month supply of homes is still very low at 3.1 months.