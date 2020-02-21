Existing home sales for the month of January 5.46M vs 5.44M estimate

Existing home sales for the month of January came in a touch higher than expectations of 5.46M annualized versus 5.44M estimate
  • supply of homes 3.1 months versus 3.0 months last month
  • median price $266.3K versus $274.5K
  • average selling price $302.7K versus $311K
Existing home sales represent over 90% of the US housing market. Looking at the chart the levels of sales remain near high levels. A potential negative this month was the decline in the median and average selling price. But overall the month supply of homes is still very low at 3.1 months.

