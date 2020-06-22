Expect a dip in Florida coronavirus cases

Florida cases due at the bottom of the hour

The daily Florida coronavirus cases are due at the bottom of the hour. The rise yesterday was 3.7% compared to the 3.5% over the prior 7 days.





Typically, the Monday-reported number is the lowest of the week because of lower reporting on Sundays. I highlighted this yesterday and this chart highlights the Saturday data (reported Sunday), which is also low.









Last week, I highlighted the same trend and there a chance to buy risk trades on it but I suspect more market participants have now sniffed it out so we could see this rally in risk sold on any further rip on the headlines.





Also watch out for Texas hospitalization data, which is also often reported around now. It shouldn't be affected by reporting problems. Arizona data is typically out at 1530-1620 GMT.







