Expect some 'goodwill' actions from US and China - report

Tweet from the Global Times Editor

"Briefing of the Chinese side on phone talks between Chinese and US trade officials shows face-to-face consultation will not be far away. I think we can expect that some actions may happen, which would be seen as goodwill from each other."





That's a bullish signal for risk trades. Global Times editor Hu Xijin is a reliable mouthpiece for the government.





There has been a slight tick higher in risk assets but the tweet hasn't been picked up by the main wires yet.

