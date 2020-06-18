Expectation is that "real negotiations" on EU recovery fund will start next week - German official
Comments by a senior German government official, cited by Reuters
- Need physical EU summit to get breakthrough on EU finances
- The aim is for the funds to be able to e paid out from 1 January 2021
Just be mindful that progress on this matter has been delayed all the way since March up until now and will easily stretch into July for any material discussions to take place between member states. Yet again, the can is just being kicked down the road.