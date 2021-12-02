Expectations for US nonfarm payroll tomorrow morning

US nonfarm payroll to add 550K jobs in November





The US jobs report will be released at 8:30 AM ET. The expectations are for:

Non Farm Payroll to add 550K jobs. That comes after a rise of 531K in October. That gain was above the 425K estimate. Job gains in September came in at 312K and August it was at 483K

ADP nonfarm employment change came in at 534K on Wednesday. Last month ADP showed a gain of 570K which was relatively close to the 531K reported by the BLS.

Goods producing jobs last month rose by 108,000.



Service producing jobs increased by 496,000



Government jobs fell by -73,000



The unemployment rate is expected to decline to 4.5% from 4.6% last month. The unemployment rate pre-pandemic was around 3.5% and 4.4% in March 2020 before spiking higher to 14.7% in April

average hourly earnings are expected to come in at 0.4% versus 0.4% last month. Year on year earnings are expected to rise by 5.0% versus 4.9% last month



initial jobs claims during the survey week came in at 268K which was lower than the 290K last month.



Manufacturing payrolls came in at 60K last month. The ADP report showed a gain of 50K this month



average workweek is expected to remain steady at 34.7



The U6 underemployment rate is expected at 8.4% versus 8.3% last month The details of the ADP report showed:

Goods Producing jobs:

Construction +52K



Manufacturing+50K

Natural resources and mining +7K Service producing jobs showed

Service producing jobs showed

Leisure and hospitality +136K



Trade and transportation +78K



Education/health services +55K



Information +10K

Financial activities +13K



Professional business services +110K



From last months BLS jobs report:

Goods producing jobs:



construction +44K



Manufacturing, +60K



Mining, +4K

Service producing jobs:

