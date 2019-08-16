Expected ranges for major currencies next week - here is some background preparation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Over the weekend we'll be getting a post from Chris Weston on expected ranges for the week ahead.

The model is based on his volatility framework, which he explains in video here. Its helpful background information if you've got some time:
Link to YouTube video is here


