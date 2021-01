Explosive found at Republican National Committee

The device was supposedly a pipe bomb and detonated safely, according to the NYT.







Bitcoin has climbed above $36,000 and equities continue to bleed gains. The S&P 500 is up just 17 points.





The DNC has also been evacuated.





There is also talk about resignations in Trump's office.





A new report from NBC says that at least one improvised explosive device was found inside the Capitol.