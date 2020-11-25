Exxon Mobil has lowered its outlook on oil prices for the next 7 years

The Wall Street Journal carried this report on Wednesday US time, posting here out of interest.

WSJ citing internal company documents:

Exxon has trimmed its expectations for future oil prices for each of the next seven years by 11% to 17%, according to the documents.

suggests the firm expects the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic to linger for much of the next decade

also contending with increased competition from renewable-energy sources and electric vehicles, as well as the prospect of increased climate-change regulation around the world.

Exxon forecasts have been lower from previous, 2019, projections to:

Brent oil prices to between $50 and $55 a barrel for the next five years

to between $50 and $55 a barrel for the next five years topping out at $60 a barrel in 2026 and 2027 Link above for more (may be gated)





