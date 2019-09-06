Face care novelty for a spa owner

Don't just dream big, but find courage to make that dream come true

FBS is not only about trading. Our mission is to promote success to people even if they are not yet FBS clients. We stand for courageous, active, progressive individuals around the world.

FBS supports those who are ready to develop, improve their finances and lives of people who surround them, and, what is more important, speak about their dreams.

In July Ha Tuyet, the winner of the Dreams Come True contest, was a role model of this behavior.

She owns a small spa in the Buon Ho town in the Dak Lak province of Vietnam. For quite a while she has wished to get a HIFU machine that uses ultrasound for a non-invasive facelift, brow lifting or cellulite treatment.

The technology is popular among cosmetologists and has proved to be efficient for stimulating the production of skin collagen and elastin.

"I wanted to buy the HIFU, but never had extra funds for it. Imagine my surprise when FBS sent this novelty to my spa!" - She confessed.

What we loved about Ha Tuyet and her dream is her desire to be innovative and move her small business forward. FBS appreciates her concern about the clients, desire to improve her skills and provide better service.

We do hope that our gift will motivate Ha Tuyet for bold ideas and inspire her to have faith in what she is doing and can do even better!

Our winner has never traded and found a contest on Facebook because she heard about FBS from her friends. She applied for her long-cherished wish and got what she deserved!

Besides, she created an account with FBS to earn extras for her spa. Having additional income is crucial for small businesses because, at first, the majority of funds is spent on daily needs.

With extra money at hand, Ha Tuyet will have a chance to invest in business development and make a long-term strategy. We believe that she can become a successful entrepreneur and grow her company.

As a beginner trader, she would want to go through a substantial knowledge base of analytical and educational materials FBS provides, read about useful tips for traders, visit weekly webinars.

She can start from a demo account to learn to deal with the trades and understand the financial market patterns.

Once she is more familiar with the tools, it may be a good idea to activate the FBS Trade 100 Bonus or deposit to a cent account. The latter allows getting real profit yet minimize risks.

FBS is an international broker who stands by its words. With more than 13 million clients globally working with over 190 countries, it is famous for regular, diverse, and advantageous contests and promotions that are highly appreciated by the global trading community.

Besides, the broker offers several services that help to make trading accessible and beneficial, such as swap-free and VPS services, cashback up to $7 per lot, and more.

This article was submitted by FBS.