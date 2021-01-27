Facebook and Tesla shares fall hard after earnings

Subscription Confirmed!
Dollar moved higher, stocks moved lower on back of Powell presser
US dollar starts to move back higher as stocks trade to session lows
Nasdaq/S&P indices move toward moving average support targets
US stocks rotating back to the downside ahead of chair Powell presser
European shares end sharply lower. German DAX falls -1.6%
Powell Q&A: We are a long way from a full recovery but fiscal response has been strong and sustained
Powell opening statement: Several developments point to a better outcome later in the year
Watch live: Press conference with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
The Federal Reserve statement from the January 2021 meeting
FOMC leaves rates and pace of bond purchases unchanged, as expected