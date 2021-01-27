Facebook and Tesla shares fall hard after earnings

MSFT was a warning

All day I've been warning that even good companies are getting slaughtered after big earnings beats.





Facebook earnings were also strong -- but not as strong as MSFT or NFLX -- and shares have responded with an afterhours fall to $257 from $274.





Tesla shows what happens when you miss. The company earned 80-cents compared to $1.03 expected and, even with a modest revenue beat, shares are down over 10% after hours.





That's not a pretty picture.





There's also Whirlpool, which makes things like washers and dryers which is down to $203 from $216 after a decent beat. The company commentary so far is upbeat, with the CEO highlighting the strong housing market in statement.

