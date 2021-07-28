Facebook, PayPal highlight earnings after the close
Ford and Qualcomm also report after the closeFacebook and PayPal will highlight the earnings after the close today.
Facebook:
- EPS $3.04
- Revenues $27.9 billion. Desktop revenues $1.1 billion. Mobile revenues $25.2 billion
- Daily active users expected 1.94 billion
- Monthly active users 2.97 billion
- Q3 EPS guidance $2.94/FY $13.13
- Q3 revenue guidance $28.2 billion/FY $115.97 billion
- The current price is $374.65 up $6.84 or 1.86%
Paypal:
- EPS $1.13
- Revenues $6.27 billion
- Q3 EPS guidance $1.14/FY $4.73
- Q3 revenues $6.4 billion/FY $25.9 billion
- The current stock price is at $301.86, up $1.37 or 0.46%
Qualcomm
- Earnings-per-share $1.68
- Revenues $7.58 billion
Ford Motors:
- EPS $-0.10
- Revenues: $24.7 billion versus $19.4 billion year ago
- The market will be focused on the guidance given the chip shortage, as well as truck sales
For the rest of the week:
Thursday, July 29
- Amazon
- Altria
- Merck
- US Steel
- First Solar
- Gilead Sciences
- MasterCard
- Hilton
- Martin Marietta
- T-Mobile
- Twillio
- Procter & Gamble
- Exxon Mobil
- Caterpillar
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Weyerhaeuser
- Chevron