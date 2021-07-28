Facebook, PayPal highlight earnings after the close

Ford and Qualcomm also report after the close

Facebook and PayPal will highlight the earnings after the close today.

Facebook:
  • EPS $3.04
  • Revenues $27.9 billion. Desktop revenues $1.1 billion. Mobile revenues $25.2 billion
  • Daily active users expected 1.94 billion
  • Monthly active users 2.97 billion
  • Q3 EPS guidance $2.94/FY $13.13
  • Q3 revenue guidance $28.2 billion/FY $115.97 billion
  • The current price is $374.65 up $6.84 or 1.86%
Paypal:  
  • EPS $1.13
  • Revenues $6.27 billion
  • Q3 EPS guidance $1.14/FY $4.73
  • Q3 revenues $6.4 billion/FY $25.9 billion
  • The current stock price is at $301.86, up $1.37 or 0.46%
Qualcomm
  • Earnings-per-share $1.68
  • Revenues $7.58 billion
Ford Motors:
  • EPS $-0.10
  • Revenues: $24.7 billion versus $19.4 billion year ago
  • The market will be focused on the guidance given the chip shortage, as well as truck sales 
For the rest of the week:

Thursday, July 29
  • Amazon
  • Altria
  • Merck
  • US Steel
  • First Solar
  • Gilead Sciences
  • MasterCard
  • Hilton
  • Martin Marietta
  • T-Mobile
  • Twillio
Friday, July 30
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Caterpillar
  • Colgate-Palmolive
  • Weyerhaeuser
  • Chevron

