Facebook, PayPal highlight earnings after the close

Facebook:

EPS $3.04



Revenues $27.9 billion. Desktop revenues $1.1 billion. Mobile revenues $25.2 billion



Daily active users expected 1.94 billion



Monthly active users 2.97 billion



Q3 EPS guidance $2.94/FY $13.13

Q3 revenue guidance $28.2 billion/FY $115.97 billion

The current price is $374.65 up $6.84 or 1.86%

Paypal: EPS $1.13

Revenues $6.27 billion



Q3 EPS guidance $1.14/FY $4.73

Q3 revenues $6.4 billion/FY $25.9 billion

The current stock price is at $301.86, up $1.37 or 0.46%

Qualcomm

Earnings-per-share $1.68



Revenues $7.58 billion

Ford Motors:

EPS $-0.10

Revenues: $24.7 billion versus $19.4 billion year ago

The market will be focused on the guidance given the chip shortage, as well as truck sales For the rest of the week:



Facebook and PayPal will highlight the earnings after the close today.