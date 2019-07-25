Fade GBP strength and look to 1.05 in EUR/CHF - ING

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

ING on the pound and EUR/CHF

ING Research discusses GBP and CHF outlook. ING likes fading GBP rallies into the coming few months into Brexit deadline (Oct-31), while still sees a scope for EUR/CHF to decline towards 1.05. 

"After winning the leadership battle with a comfortable margin (with around two thirds of the votes), Boris Johnson is set to appoint senior cabinet figures this evening, with more pro-Brexit candidates being appointed. Like his predecessor, the new PM is likely to face an uphill battle given the divided parliament and no consensus on form of a Brexit deal among the MPs. As a result, we think a general election is increasingly likely - maybe even inevitable. This suggests softer pound (EUR/GBP closer to 0.95 and GBP/USD below 1.20 in the case of general elections) meaning that any GBP strength should be faded in our view," ING notes.

"With expectations of ECB easing building, EUR/CHF remains under pressure and broke below the psychological 1.1000 level. As per EUR/CHF: It's beginning to look a lot like 1.05, we are looking for lower EUR/CHF, consistent with inflation-adjusted CHF trade-weighted index moving back to 2015 highs as the SNB won't be able to offset ECB easing," ING adds.

For bank trades, check out eFX Plus.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose