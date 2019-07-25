Fade GBP strength and look to 1.05 in EUR/CHF - ING

ING on the pound and EUR/CHF



ING Research discusses GBP and CHF outlook. ING likes fading GBP rallies into the coming few months into Brexit deadline (Oct-31), while still sees a scope for EUR/CHF to decline towards 1.05.

"After winning the leadership battle with a comfortable margin (with around two thirds of the votes), Boris Johnson is set to appoint senior cabinet figures this evening, with more pro-Brexit candidates being appointed. Like his predecessor, the new PM is likely to face an uphill battle given the divided parliament and no consensus on form of a Brexit deal among the MPs. As a result, we think a general election is increasingly likely - maybe even inevitable. This suggests softer pound (EUR/GBP closer to 0.95 and GBP/USD below 1.20 in the case of general elections) meaning that any GBP strength should be faded in our view," ING notes.

"With expectations of ECB easing building, EUR/CHF remains under pressure and broke below the psychological 1.1000 level. As per EUR/CHF: It's beginning to look a lot like 1.05, we are looking for lower EUR/CHF, consistent with inflation-adjusted CHF trade-weighted index moving back to 2015 highs as the SNB won't be able to offset ECB easing," ING adds.

