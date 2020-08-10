Failed Chinese bank cut loose from PBOC support - going under

Chinese financial regulators took control of Baoshang in May 2019 due to serious credit risks

  • The PBOC will now let it go into liquidation, the first such insolvency since 2001.
  • PBOC says the bank is permitted to file for bankruptcy and liquidate any remaining assets
  • The PBOC has allowed 2 other banks to to take over assets and operations on Baoshang
Its a bit of a tricky time for the PBOC to allow this as the sector (the economy as a whole) struggles out of coronavirus impacts. The liquidation of this lender is likely to raise credit costs for similar small banks at the margin and may nudge a few of them closer to a similar fate. 


