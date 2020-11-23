Fake Zoom invite steals $8m from Australian hedge fund

The cyberattack on the fund was initiated after a fake Zoom invitation was clicked, which triggering a malicious software program to be planted on the company's network.

This allowed control of its email system, the sending of bogus invoices and approvals.





The fund, Levitas Capital, was forced to close due to its largest institutional client withdrawing its money after the cyber attack.





Info via the Australian Financial Review, here is the link for much more (may be gated) .







