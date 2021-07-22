Falling new home orders underscore supply constraints in US economy

D.R. Horton said orders fell by 16.5%





D.R. Horton, the largest US homebuilder, reported strong earnings today but shares are down 5% after it said sales orders fell by 16.5% in the quarter.





Volatility in lumber prices, labor shortages and buyer skittishness are likely behind the dip.







I tend to think the market is overreacting. The company can sell every home that it builds at great -- near record -- margins. I think they're simply waiting until later in the building cycle to sell.





If you have an asset that's appreciating, you hold onto it a bit longer. Especially when the cost of capital is as low as it's ever been. That's classic inflationary behavior.





I wonder if similar sentiment plays out in the rest of the economy as bottlenecks build. The signals from real-time data might skew just how strong underlying demand is.



