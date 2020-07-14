Falling Treasury yields weigh on US dollar

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

They don't make bonds like they used to

There are plenty of reasons to invest in USD-denominated assets but high yields on government bonds certainly aren't one of them.

Yields from 2 years to 30 years range from 0.147% to 1.288%. Looking at 10-year today, they're down 1 basis point to 0.6086% after falling as low as 0.5988%. At the low, today would be the lowest close since April 21.
They don't make bonds like they used to
The bond market is sending a much different picture from equities and you can argue a bunch of different reasons for that but there are two main arguments:
  1. The Fed is buying all the supply and signaling low rates
  2. There's a bi-pole market and many people think the worst is still to come
In general, betting against the bond market is a bad idea. Treasuries were signaling trouble in January and late-Feb when stocks were riding high. At the same time, I'm sympathetic to the first point because the Fed has been so aggressive.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose