Fanie and Freddie hot potato continues - Trump admin passes problem to Biden

The Obama administration didn't have an answer and passed the question of Fannie and Freddie to the Trump admin.

Trump has now done the same.





WSJ:

The US Treasury has decided not to restructure the taxpayers' stake in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

effectively ending the Trump administration's push to ensure that the mortgage giants are eventually returned to private hands.



The firms were put under government control during the 2008-09 financial crisis.





I forgot to post some Friday/weekend party music earlier ... making amends now:















