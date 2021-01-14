Fanie and Freddie hot potato continues - Trump admin passes problem to Biden

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Obama administration didn't have an answer and passed the question of Fannie and Freddie to the Trump admin.

Trump has now done the same.

WSJ:
  • The US Treasury has decided not to restructure the taxpayers' stake in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
  • effectively ending the Trump administration's push to ensure that the mortgage giants are eventually returned to private hands.

The firms were put under government control during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

