Farage and Sturgeon rules out backing Johnson's Brexit deal

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Brexit party and SNP will not be backing the government

Farage says that Johnson's deal is not Brexit and that he would prefer a delay followed by a general election rather seeing the deal pass in parliament. Meanwhile, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says that she won't be voting in favour of Johnson's deal.

This is hardly surprising of course but it continues to reaffirm the notion that every little vote matters for Johnson at this stage ahead of the showdown on Saturday.

Cable is back lower now around 1.2880 as the pound meets a bit of a reality check after rising on earlier optimism when the deal was announced.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose