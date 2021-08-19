Dr Fauci: In order to maintain the durability, we recommend a booster dose

  • We want to vaccinate the unvaccinated as fast as possible. 
  • We have 90 million eligible people to get vaccinated who are unvaccinated
  • I doubt we will need a booster indefinitely
  • The level of antibodies in studies of 3 doses is very high.  
  • The third shot should take us a long way
  • There will be a range of when we can get the booster shot
  • You can do both. Get the booster and vaccinate the low and middle income countries
  • The US has donated more doses to low and middle income countries vs the combined rest of the world

