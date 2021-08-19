Dr Fauci: In order to maintain the durability, we recommend a booster dose
- We want to vaccinate the unvaccinated as fast as possible.
- We have 90 million eligible people to get vaccinated who are unvaccinated
- I doubt we will need a booster indefinitely
- The level of antibodies in studies of 3 doses is very high.
- The third shot should take us a long way
- There will be a range of when we can get the booster shot
- You can do both. Get the booster and vaccinate the low and middle income countries
- The US has donated more doses to low and middle income countries vs the combined rest of the world