Fauci: Delta variant is becoming more dominant

Delta where it is becoming more of a market issue (at least today)

With the Dow down nearly 900 points and down -2.58%, the S&P down -2.06% or 89 points and the Nasdaq down -1.46% or -2.10 points, on the back of concerns about a slower recovery as a result of Covid, the comments from the likes of Dr. Fauci could become more important again.





He is sayings:

Delta variant is becoming more dominant



vaccinated people are generally protected but not completely



If your vaccinated have a 93%-94% chance of protection



Earlier today, UK chief scientific advisor stated that 60% of people being admitted to hospital have had two vaccine doses. This contradicts Fauci's assessment of 93% – 94% chance of protection.