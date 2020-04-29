Fauci: Remdesivir has clear cut impact on time to recovery

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Dr Fauci speaks at the White House

  • study compared remdesivir with placebo
  • Has a clear-cut impact on time to recovery
  • The  number of days for recovery move from 15 days to 11 days.  This is a very important proof of concept.
  • Proves that drug can unlock the virus
  • The mortality rate trended toward being better.  8% versus 11% for the placebo group
  • Whenever you you have a clear-cut positive results, you have a ethical obligation to the placebo group
  • This has no relation to vaccines. This is a treatment for infected patients

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose