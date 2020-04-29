Fauci: Remdesivir has clear cut impact on time to recovery
Dr Fauci speaks at the White House
- study compared remdesivir with placebo
- Has a clear-cut impact on time to recovery
- The number of days for recovery move from 15 days to 11 days. This is a very important proof of concept.
- Proves that drug can unlock the virus
- The mortality rate trended toward being better. 8% versus 11% for the placebo group
- Whenever you you have a clear-cut positive results, you have a ethical obligation to the placebo group
- This has no relation to vaccines. This is a treatment for infected patients