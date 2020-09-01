Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine could be available earlier if clinical trials overwhelmingly positive

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, interview.

Data and Safety Monitoring Board could say, "'The data is so good right now that you can say it's safe and effective,'" Fauci said. In that case, researchers would have "a moral obligation" to end the trial early and make the active vaccine available to everyone in the study, including those who had been given placebos - and accelerate the process to give the vaccine to millions.

Fauci said an independent board has the authority to end the trials weeks early if interim results are overwhelmingly positive or negative.