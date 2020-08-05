Fauci says its likely there will be tens of million of vaccine doses by the end of this year
US infectious diseases expert Fauci speaking in an interview with Reuters
Expects a safe and effective vaccine will have received approval by the end of 2020
- says there is a middle ground where the country can prudently open amid the coronavirus
- says some sections of the country have done well but other parts are on fire
- says he does expect a safe and effective vaccine to receive approval by year end
- says manufacturers say a billion doses of vaccine will be available by the end of 2021
- we will likely have tens of millions of doses of vaccine by the end of this year
- he would be satisfied by a trial that included thousands of people and showed no signs of unexpected severe adverse events
- he has not seen any indication of pressure from white house on vaccine
- says regulatory authorities have promised that safety and efficacy of vaccine will be paramount concern