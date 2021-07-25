Fauci says some in the US may need booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine

Adam posted on the increasing likelihood of widespread follow-up inoculation:

Following up on that now, with remarks from the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to US President Biden Anthony Fauci.







"Those who are transplant patients, cancer chemotherapy, auto-immune diseases, that are on immunosuppressant regimens, those are the kind of individuals that if there's going to be a third booster, which might likely happen, would be among first the vulnerable" Fauci highlighted the risks for "immune compromised" people particularly:

But also more widely:

said US health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed citing studies showing there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people





Fauci was speaking in a CNN interview.





Also said: