Fauci sees 'disturbing surge' in coronavirus cases in Florida, Texas and Arizona

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Fauci says next two weeks 'critical' in addressing spikes

There was a slight downtick in risk trades on the comment.

What's especially troubling to me are reports of 6-12 hour waits for tests in Arizona followed by 7-day waits for the results.

