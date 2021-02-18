Fauci: UK Covid variant likely will be dominant variant in the US by March

  • UK Covid variant likely will be dominant variant in the US by March
  • vaccine protection against South African variant is diminished, but vaccine still will do well against serious disease
  • US looking into making versions a vaccine that can address South African variant
  • scaling up a new vaccine addressing South African variant will take several months
  • he expects rapid acceleration of genomic sequencing to come reasonably soon
  • must pay attention to safety of children at any age
  • distribution moves to a grinding halt in some places as weather slows down vaccine distribution
  • expects J&J vaccine production to catch up in April or May
