Fauci: UK Covid variant likely will be dominant variant in the US by March
Dr. Fauci speaking
- vaccine protection against South African variant is diminished, but vaccine still will do well against serious disease
- US looking into making versions a vaccine that can address South African variant
- scaling up a new vaccine addressing South African variant will take several months
- he expects rapid acceleration of genomic sequencing to come reasonably soon
- must pay attention to safety of children at any age
- distribution moves to a grinding halt in some places as weather slows down vaccine distribution
- expects J&J vaccine production to catch up in April or May