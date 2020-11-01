Fauci warns that the US 'could not possibly be positioned more poorly' on coronavirus

Sky News with the latest from top US infectious diseases expert and White House adviser Anthony Fauci

  • "All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors" 
  • "You could not possibly be positioned more poorly."
Fauci also stated the obvious, warning that new cases would soon top 100,000 a day. 

