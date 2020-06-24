FBI Director says China is the most comprehensive threat to the USA
FBI Director Wray interview on Fox.
- China is conducting IPO theft, cyber intursion throughout the US
- FBI has 2000 active probes that trace back to China
- FBP has an active role in probing China's response to the pandemic
- insufficient information to know how the virus emanated from Wuhan
China is certainly a topic isn't it? Earlier we heard from Trump's lobster czar:
And, out of Europe earlier in the week:
- EU President says China targeted EU hospitals, health care with cyberattacks during the coronavirus crisis