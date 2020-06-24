FBI Director says China is the most comprehensive threat to the USA

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

FBI Director Wray interview on Fox.

  • China is conducting IPO theft, cyber intursion throughout the US
  • FBI has 2000 active probes that trace back to China
  • FBP has an active role in probing China's response to the pandemic
  • insufficient information to know how the virus emanated from Wuhan
China is certainly a topic isn't it? 

