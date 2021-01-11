FBI says armed protest being planned at all 50 state capitals

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

ABC news reports

ABC's News is reporting that the FBI is saying that armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitals, Washington DC ahead of Biden's January 20 inauguration.
