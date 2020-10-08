FBI thwarts plans to kidnap Michigan's governor

The FBI thwarted a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and charged six people saying they had contemplated a violent overthrow of the government. The state authorities also charged seven more who they said wanted to attack police and ignite a civil war.





The kidnapping plotters, according to an FBI affidavit, seemed to be motivated by their belief that state governments were violating the Constitution.

According to federal and state officials, the civil war plotters were extremists who considered a range of actions to trigger mayhem.