FBI thwarts plans to kidnap Michigan's governor

6 men are arrested and charged

The FBI thwarted a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and charged six people saying they had contemplated a violent overthrow of the government. The state authorities also charged seven more who they said wanted to attack police and ignite a civil war.

Michigan Gov. Witmer

The kidnapping plotters, according to an FBI affidavit, seemed to be motivated by their belief that state governments were violating the Constitution. 

According to federal and state officials, the civil war plotters were extremists who considered a range of actions to trigger mayhem. 

Michigan'a Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) said her office had charged seven people who were linked to the militia group called Wolverine Watchmen with providing material support to terrorists and other related offenses. According to the affidavit, they were planning and training, to attack law enforcement officers, the state Capitol and ignite a civil war.

