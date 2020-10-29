FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system

As if being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients is not enough for the US to be dealing with now via AP comes this

In a joint alert Wednesday, the FBI and two federal agencies warned that they had "credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers." They said "malicious cyber actors" are targeting the sector with ransomware that could lead to "data theft and disruption of healthcare services."

---





If you are in the US, or anywhere else really, its probably best to do your bit to relieve pressure on healthcare services however you can. For coronavirus, wearing a mask and taking other recommended steps will be a useful precaution.