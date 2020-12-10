FDA advisers votes 17-4 in favor of Pfizer vaccine. Approval imminent

Panel votes on Pfizer vaccine





The vote was 17-4 with one abstention after an all day meeting. Call me crazy, but I would like to hear from the four people who voted against it.





The vote is for an emergency use authorization. Expect the US to approve the vaccine immediately, or tomorrow at the latest. Vaccinations will begin on the weekend or Monday depending on CDC approving protocols for who gets it first (the elderly and long-term care workers).







Some market participants see the approval as a risk-positive step but it should be wholly priced in. At the same time, I don't see any kind of sell-the-fact trade here either.





The next candidate to go through this process will be from Moderna and that goes before the FDA committee on Dec 17.

